Star Barbara is our top visitor!

Meet the holidaymaker who has been annual trips to Fylde for more than eight decades!

Barbara Johnson, from Cheshire, has visited Lytham and St Annes every year since 1933, when she was just six months old – and has never missed a year since, even heading to the coast during the Second World War.

Fylde mayor Coun John Singleton and mayoress Geraldine Singleton celebrated Barbara’s stunning loyalty by presenting her with flowers and gifts on her latest visit.

Barbara, 84, who is from Macclesfield, said: “I have such wonderful memories of Lytham. I remember when we stayed in Westby Street and had to buy our own food for the landlady to cook for us!

“I danced as a child at the Lowther Pavilion and even remember when there was a cinema on Clifton Street. My dad used to play tennis in Lowther Gardens when we visited while my mum was putting me to bed.”

On her latest visit, Barbara was accompanied by daughter Judith and spent their time shopping, dining, and walking in Lowther Gardens.

“I always remember my dad when I sit in Lowther Gardens – they are really beautiful,” added Barbara.

Barbara said she was overwhelmed with her gifts.

“I felt like royalty and couldn’t wait to get home to show everyone.”

Coun Singleton said: “Barbara is a lovely lady with a wealth of stories to tell about her times here in Fylde.

“We spent a truly enjoyable hour with Barbara and Judith and wouldn’t have missed it for the world. “

The gifts presented toBarbara included a day at a beach hut for next summer donated by proprietors Stuart and Zoe Robertson. Coun Singleton added: “We certainly look forward to welcoming Barbara again next year.”

“We were honoured to have met her and wish her and all her family the happiest of times.”