Standing up to cancer

A professional Blackpool singer has raised £1,282 for Stand Up to Cancer.

Emma Jackson used her vocal talents to support the charity with performances at venues across the Fylde coast, as well as cake sales.

A family member was diagnosed with cancer as she started her fund-raising efforts, which she spurred her on even more to achieve her goal.

Emma, of Marton, performed at the Blackpool piers, the Flying Handbag pub, Bloomfield Club, Stanley Road Working Men’s Club, the Sutcliffe Hotel, Sainsbury’s and various rest homes in the resort.

The 28-year-old, who has been singing for about 15 years, said: “My Stand Up To Cancer fund-raising was a grand success, it was all thanks to each and everyone of the people I visited.

“We raised a total of £1,282 for Stand Up To Cancer.

“Thanks to everyone from the bottom of my heart for your generosity, love and support.

“I’ve had the most amazing experience with all of this.”

Emma said she was delighted to surpass her original target of £1,000.

She said: “I always try to do some sort of fundraising and feel it’s important to get involved with the local community and try to give something back.

“My mum’s cousin in Germany was diagnosed with cancer on the Saturday I started and is going through treatment. You go through every sort of emotion and I decided to use those emotions and channel them into something good.

“It meant I had an even more personal reason for doing it and just lit the fire in my belly.

“My family jumped straight on a plane to Germany, but I wasn’t able to do that with work commitments.

“So this was something I could do and my way of coping with it all.

“People’s generosity is just incredible.

“Everybody was so kind, so generous and such fantastic support.”

Emma paid thanks to her partner Aaron Jackson, who took over cake-selling duty on busy days, her parents Ian Simon Jackson and Susan Jane Hives Jackson, as well as staff at the venues she visited for their help and support. She said: “There’s so many people to thank: New Revoe Residents Association, Revoe-Lution Community Choir, South Pier, The Laughing Donkey, South Pier Fish & Chips Eatery, Wooding Optometrist, the Sutcliffe Hotel and the New Brunswick.

“I am also grateful to Bloomfield Club and Institute, the Bloomfield pub, Stanley Road Club, The Stuart Hotel, WERU UK, Trade Granite and Kitchens, The Flying Handbag, R-BAR and Sainsburys.”

Stand Up To Cancer is an annual fund-raising campaign organised by Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.

Find out more about the charity campaign by visiting www.standuptocancer.org.uk