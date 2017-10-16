Stage now set for Lowther weddings

Lowther Pavilion has joined the ranks of Fylde premises licensed for weddings and civil ceremonies.

The new status for the Lytham theatre, granted by Lancashire County Council, follows hot on the heels of a cinema screen being installed there as management looks to expand its offering to the community.

The West Beach venue, which is set for major refurbishment in time for its centenary in 1921, will stage its first wedding fair later this month.

Trustee Dan Creasey said: “We have often being asked about hosting weddings and civil ceremonies and with the quirky nature of a theatre as a background combined with the ideal backdrop of Lowther Gardens it really was an easy decision to look into.

“There is increasing demand for couples to get married in unconventional venues and the license allows for a full civil ceremony or partnership, with reception, either in our main auditorium for up to 250 guests or our smaller studio for up to 80 guests.

“We can also arrange a ‘ceremony only’ in our studio if couples have other venues in mind for the evening reception. Bands and first dances can take place on the stage and given the theatrical background we can accommodate even the most off the wall requests.”

The Lowther wedding fair is on Sunday, October 29 from noon to 4pm and admission is free.