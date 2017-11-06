Staff’s sparkling charity support

Beaverbrooks staff at Adele House in Lytham have chosen the Alzheimer’s Society to benefit from their Charitable Trust.

Each year staff members get the opportunity within each department to select the charity they wish to make a donation to.

This year they donated a total of £3,640 to the Alzheimer’s Society.

One member of staff, Dom Sanderson, also ran in the Blackpool half marathon for which Beaverbrooks match funded his sponsorship of £290.

Sue Swire Community Fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Society said: ‘I am absolutely delighted that the staff have really taken us to heart over the last few years.

“And not only have they made fantastic donations but they have also become dementia friends.

“Alzheimer’s Society champions the rights of people living with dementia and the millions of people who care for them.

Jeremy Hughes, Chief Executive at the Alzheimer’s Society, said: ‘We are so grateful to Beaverbrooks for yet more generous donations and becoming dementia friends. As a charity, we rely on the generosity of individuals and organisations like Beaverbrooks to help us support people to live well with dementia today and fund research to find a cure for tomorrow.”