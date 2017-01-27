St Annes pensioner dies in hospital after bus crash

A pensioner whose car was involved in a collision with a bus has died in hospital, police said.

It is not yet clear whether the man, in his 70s, died from injuries he sustained in the crash or from an existing medical condition.

The accident happened at around 2.10pm close to Fylde Rugby Club in Blackpool Road, Ansdell, yesterday.

The road was blocked between Commonside and The Blossoms pub as the man, who was driving a red Mercedes E200 and is from St Annes, was treated before being taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital by ambulance.

No details of his injuries were initially provided by police.

Blackpool Transport said its number 11 service was delayed as a resulted of the crash, with buses diverted away from the scene.