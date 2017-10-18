St Annes-born bodybuilder is Miami bound for biggest competition of his career.

A doctor who combines a career in medicine with competitive body building is to fly to Miami to take part in the biggest competition of his career.

St Annes-born Tom Poyner has competed all over the world with his brothers Chris and James after the boys caught the body building bug as teenagers.

Now Tom, 26, faces his biggest challenge as he flies to Florida on November 4 to compete against the sport’s elite.

Tom is an exponent of natural body building – a branch of the sport where competitors stay away fron any performance enhancing drugs.

He said: “I competed in the British National finals and took a close second place in the men’s open middleweight class.

“With this, I have now qualified for the world finals in Miami, where I will compete against the best natural bodybuilding competitors from across the world.”

The brothers went to Our Lady Star of the Sea Primary School in St Annes and St Bede’s in Lytham.

James went to Lytham St Annes High School for his A Level studies while Chris and Tom went on to Cardinal Newman College in Preston.

Tom, a doctor, was the first to take an interest in the pastime when he was around 14, and his brothers soon became enthusiastic fans themselves.

Eldest brother James, 29, is an analyst and middle brother Chris, 28, works in the financial sector.

The hobby has helped the brothers stay firm friends, said mum Janet, who lives in Lytham.

She added: “It is a good brotherly thing.”

All natural

• Natural bodybuilding is a bodybuilding movement with various competitions that take place for bodybuilders who abstain from performance-enhancing drugs.

• This categorically excludes the use of substances like anabolic steroids, insulin, diuretics and human growth hormone.

• If a bodybuilder meets the requirements of the sanctioning body that they are competing in, then they are considered to be “natural”.

• Doping detection methods include urinalysis and polygraph testing.