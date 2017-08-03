Spreading the cheer at club bowling event

These ‘cheerful sparrows’ have a lot to smile about as they celebrate the success of their weekend charity bowling competition.

‘The Cheerful Sparrows Charity Bowling Competition 2017’ took place at the Marine Park Bowling Club in Fairhaven on Sunday.

The event raised £1,200 for the Omerod Trust, a charity that provides care and support to adults and children with learning disabilities across the Fylde coast.

Competition winner Steve Bolton was presented with the Mayor’s Trophy, the oldest trophy played for annually in the LSA Men’s Bowling League, by the Mayor of Fylde, councillor John Singleton.

Coun Singleton said: “The Cheerful Sparrows organisation was set up during the Boer War to support widows and children of said war and was named after a porter (a Mr Sparrow) on Victoria Station who was renowned for his cheerfulness.

“The organisation is now linked to the Fylde with the Ormerod Trust and holds an annual competition supported by the Marine Park Bowling Club at Fairhaven.”