Spotlight on talent in Blackpool Sixth Form 10th anniversary show

Students had the chance to show off their creative talents as Blackpool Sixth Form staged the 10th anniversary Young At Art exhibition.

Students from b0th upper and lower sixth had the chance to get their work in the spotlight with art and fashion shows at the Blackpool Old Road college.

Blackpool Sixth Form staged the 10th anniversary Young At Art exhibition

On the catwalk, the fashion show featured collections which included structural creations inspired by architecture, upcycled clothing created as wearable art, fashion influenced by cultures across the world and clothing created through inspiration from fashion through the ages.

While from the art studios a wide range of work from fine art, photography, graphics and art, craft and design courses was also on display in the purpose built art workspace, The Frame.

One featured artist, Erin Cooke, an upper sixth student, received the Martin Johnstone darkroom prize, for her work documenting concentration camps in Europe.

Erin said: “I went to Krakow in May and whilst I was there I visited Auschwitz and Birkenau and when I arrived I spoke to my own private tour guide and asked her if It was ok with me taking images of the condition each block was in and trying to capture as many images as I could of the camps.

“She told me to take as many photos as I could and do as much as I could with these images.

“She wanted me to come home and tell everyone what I had witnessed and everything I had learnt from the hidden history of what had happened there. I took these images to make a difference and I was so honoured to be awarded for the best darkroom image as now I feel I have made something of my images from Auschwitz.”

High school competition winners were presented with prizes by former Blackpool Sixth student and actor, Paul Richardson.

Paul, whose stage name is Paul Eryk Atlas, has just wrapped up filming Netflix’s adaptation of Emily Bronte’s classic Wuthering Heights, due for release in 2018.

First prize winner was Katie Mason from St Aidan’s CE High School; second prize was awarded to Robyn Paine from Lytham St Annes High Technology College and third place was Dans Kurjanovics from Carr Hill High, Kirkham.

Paul said: “It was such a privilege to be there.

“Such a wonderful exhibition this year, these students should be so proud of themselves.”