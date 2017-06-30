Spotlight on seaside postcard industry

Humorous seaside postcards will be the focus of Arts Society Fylde’s final lecture of the season next week.

James Taylor, a former curator of paintings, drawings and prints at the National Maritime Museum, will talk about how millions of such cards were produced from the Edwardian era to the outbreak of the Second World War.

Arts Society spokesman Pam Foster said: “He will look at popular themes and some of the masters of the medium, showing also the reasons why their popularity with the British public eventually waned.”

The Arts Society has recently been renamed from its former title of Fylde Decoratve and Fine Arts Society in line with a policy by the National Association of Decorative and Fine Arts Societies for a new visual identity.

The postcards lecture is at the United Reformed Church, St George’s Road, St Annes on July 5 at 2pm. Details from (01253) 739368.