Sportfest impresses on its debut

Lytham Sportfest’s debut was a resounding success- and the hope is that it will be back next year.

Hundreds of people entered into the post-Rio Olympics spirit by trying out a variety of sports at various venues around the town over the weekend, beginning with a sunrise yoga session on The Green at 6am.

Park View hosted the majority of events, including fitness classes, a bootcamp, zumba, archery, BMX and netball, while Lytham Hall’s Parkrun event included some elite athletes in the form of Olympic and commonwealth games runner Helen Clitheroe and Team GB pole-vaulter Max Eaves. Nordic Walking and Orienteering events were also staged at the hall.

Mark Daniels from the Little Stage Company was the master of ceremonies over the weekend, and welcomesd Blackpool-born Kirsty Mackay from the gold medal-winning Olympic hockey squad.

She talked about how she was interested in sport from an early age and then had a go at many of the activities on offer.

Sportfest oprganiser Mark Selby said “The aim of Lytham Sportfest was to act as a showcase for the Fylde’s variety of sports and activities, and to inspire young and old to get active after the success of the Olympics in Rio. We certainly achieved our aims.

“With help from Fylde Council’s Community Project Fund, enough funds were raised to deliver the event and will now be looking for potential sponsors and support to plan for the next one.

“We are reliant on a lot of goodwill from the local community, with many of the providers offering their services for free.

“If we can secure funding and sponsorship for future events, we would love to continue getting the local community active.”