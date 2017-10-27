Splashing good fun in times gone-by at Fylde lake

In its heyday, these were the sort of scenes you could expect at Fylde’s Fairhaven Lake.

Thousands of people would gather on its banks to watch a variety of adrenaline-fuelled water sports – including water-skiing, hydroplane racing and motorboat racing.

Two women enjoy sailing a boat on Fairhaven Lake in the 1950s

Hydroplane racing at Fairhaven Lake certainly proved a popular attraction in the mid-1950s.

Here is an image showing the crowd of more than 6,000 which turned out in brilliant sunshine in June 1954 to watch craft take to the water at speeds up to 60mph.

It was the Lancashire Hydroplane Club’s first visit to the South Fylde venue and they returned the following year and pulled in 4,000, spectators, while the club’s events attracted even bigger audiences elsewhere.

As well as watching the breath-taking displays and competitions, people could try out some of the activities for themselves.

Yvonne Btesh of St Annes, tests out a water scooter during a demonstration at Fairhaven Lake in 1956

Pictured here from our archive is Yvonne Btesh, of St Annes, testing out a water scooter during a demonstration at Fairhaven Lake, in 1956.

And two women enjoy sailing a boat on the lake – also during the 1950s.

Water-skiing at Fairhaven Lake in the 50s

Enjoying fun on Fairhaven lake in the 50s