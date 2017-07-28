Spending night under stars on Wild Sleep-out

Owls, bats and hedgehogs are among the many creatures children and their parents in Lancashire will be keeping an eye out for this weekend.

Animal charity the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds is hosting the Big Wild Sleepout urging animal-lovers to take on their own adventure.

For the fifth year running, thousands of children and their families across the UK will be pitching up their tents, rolling out their sleeping bags and gathering round the camp fire as they take a step closer to nature by spending a night out under the stars.

And people in Lancashire are being encouraged to join in the fun. Whether seasoned pros or first-timers, campers can take part anywhere – big, small, urban or rural – it’s free and the RSPB has of activities, hints and tips to help families make the most of their adventure.

“Night time provides some of the most exciting wildlife to explore, from hedgehogs and badgers snuffling around the lawn to bats and owls flying over head – gardens transform into another world after dark.” said Paul Birmingham, the RSPB Big Wild Sleepout co-ordinator.