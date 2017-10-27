Speed cameras turned on along stretch popular with bikers

Have your say

New average speed cameras, which cover a two-mile stretch along Head Dyke Lane in Pilling, went live yesterday.

The Lancashire Road Safety Partnership (LRSP) said the route, subject to the national speed limit, is the fourth of eight to have the cameras switched on across the county.

Installation on the other four is either on-going or yet to begin.

The scheme in Pilling stretches from Fold House Caravan Park to Bourbles Lane – popular for motorcyclists .

The LRSP gave the go ahead for the scheme last year and in January announced the chosen routes in a bid to reduce road casualties and collisions.