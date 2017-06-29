Specs help give Brian gift of sight

A Fleetwood man who became the first person in Britain and Europe to trial groundbreaking visual aid technology has now got his own pair of the “life-changing” specs.

Brian Casey who lives off Poulton Road, thought he would never see again after losing his sight nearly 27 years ago.

But thanks to eSight, which he tested in London in February, he managed to look upon his wife Beverly’s face for the first time.

But the specs, which can help some unsighted people but not others, are not cheap and cost around £10,000 a set. However, Brian was able to get a pair, and use them both at work and at home, after AKS School in St Annes staged a fund-raiser and raised £7,000.

Brian said: “These eSight specs have certainly changed my life, including being able to see Fleetwood Town play.”

Judith Harrison, community service manager at NVision, said: “We would like to thank everyone at AKS for their magnificent gesture.”