South Shore crackdown on anti-social action

Police in Blackpool have carried out a two-day operation cracking down on anti-social behaviour in South Shore.

Uniformed and plain clothes officers took part in the crackdown, which followed reports of objects being thrown at vehicles on Seasiders Way. Two people were arrested on Friday.

Officers have increased patrols in and around the area of Bankcroft Park

Sgt Richard McKenna of South Shore Neighbourhood Policing team said: “ In response to the increase in calls regarding objects being thrown at vehicles on Seasiders Way.

“Officers have increased patrols in and around the area of Bankcroft Park. Blackpool neighbourhood policing team have arrested two men in relation to endangering other road user.”

There were no further arrests on Saturday evening. Officers did, however, take the opportunity to speak to taxi drivers about the issue.