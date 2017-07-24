South Shore Academy pupils find civil servants class act

DWP staff at Peel Park have teamed up with Blackpool FC Community Trust to work with secondary school pupils from South Shore Academy, letting students experience a real work environment.

The youngsters had the chance to mix with digital professionals onsite and take part in real life project planning, while learning skills such as customer service, interview techniques and CV writing. The aim was to prepare them for the world of work when they leave school.

Laurence Bates from the DWP at Peel Park said: “We want to build the confidence of the youngsters and their career aspirations.

“The feedback we got from the students was brilliant, I think they really appreciated it. One said to me it was the first time anyone had a proper serious conversation with them about work and careers.

“And the civil service staff who took part also got the chance to use skills they didn’t know they had, working with the children.”

The scheme ended with a celebration event attended by Blackpool’s Deputy Mayor Coun Gary Coleman and Mayoress Coun Debbie Coleman.