Solicitors brought in over fall horror

The mum of a 12-year-old boy who fractured his skull after falling from a fairground ride has instructed expert serious injury lawyers to investigate the incident.

Jack Beckett-Chapman, of Heron’s Reach, Blackpool, fell from a spinning bowl-style ride and trapped his head in the machine’s door when he visited Fosters Funfair during Poulton Gala on Sunday, June 4.

The youngster was airlifted from Cottam Hall playing fields in Poulton to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital where surgeons battled to first save his life and then to restore blood supply to his right eye, which was cut off when his socket became displaced, risking his vision.

Now Caroline Beckett, a child protection officer, has instructed expert serious injury lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to examine the circumstances surrounding the accident after Lancashire Police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) began investigations into what happened.

Mrs Beckett, who praised staff at Alder Hey for saving Jack’s eyesight, said: “The witness accounts of the accident were just horrific.

“I just want to know how it could have happened in the first place. I don’t want any other parent to experience the same stomach-churning call I did and if there are lessons to be learned to protect the public.”

Jack now has an agonising six-week wait to find out if his sight will be fully restored, or whether he will continue suffering from the double vision he has experienced since coming round from surgery.

He has been unable to return to school since the incident as doctors have warned that a bump in the school corridor could have serious consequences.

Mrs Beckett’s legal team is now calling on anyone who witnessed the accident or has been injured on a similar ride to get in touch.

Richard Biggs, an expert serious injury lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, representing Jack, said: “We are supporting the family during the investigation and assisting Jack with any support he needs.”

Anyone with information about the Poulton incident or who has been in a similar accident should call Richard Biggs on 0161 838 3092 or Richard.Biggs@IrwinMitchell.com