Snapchat teen quizzed again

One of the youngest children to be placed on a Sex Offender’s order has been quizzed by police less than a week after his conviction.

The 15-year-old schoolboy from Blackpool was placed on a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) by Blackpool Magistrates last week.

The boy admitted bullying young girls from his school into sending him pornographic photos and videos on themselves to his mobile phone. One victim was aged just 12. Girls thought their Snapchat photos would be timed out quickly but the boy had another app which allowed him to store them.

He admitted inciting girls to commit sex acts and storing and distributing the pictures. Since the SHPO was put in place the 15-year-old has been taken to Blackpool Police station to be questioned over an allegation he contacted a girl and made similar demands.