Smoking warning to protect children

Smokers across Lancashire are being called on this Christmas to recognise young children are at risk of serious illness due to second hand smoke.

It is dangerous for anyone exposed to it, but children are especially vulnerable as they have less well-developed airways, lungs and immune systems.

As a result, the Quit Squad, delivered by Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust and funded by Lancashire County Council, is encouraging households this Christmas to make a smoke-free pledge.

Helen Hatcher, from the Quit Squad, said: “As families and friends get together over Christmas, it’s important for everyone who smokes to realise that children are particularly vulnerable to the effects of second hand smoke.”

For information on quitting, call 0800 328 6297.