Smoking car alert after crash

Fire crews were called to reports of smoke coming from under a car bonnet following a crash in Blackpool.

The incident happened in Bispham Road, close to the former Bispham High School site, at around 3.45pm today.

A Peugeot car and a Hyundai SUV were involved

There were no injuries, but the fire engines from Bispham and Blackpool were called out two minutes later after smoke or steam was seen coming from under the bonnet of one car.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue service said there was no fire or spillage of oil or fuel.

The road was not blocked and police were not required to attend the scene.