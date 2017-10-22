Smoke alarm alerted householders to blaze

Three fire engines attended a fire in a bedroom of a house in Blackpool.

Crews from St Annes and South Shore fire station extinguished the blaze at the home on Hoyle Avenue, South Shore, at 1.30am this morning.

A Fire Brigade spokesman said: “Upon arrival large volumes of black smoke could be seen upstairs in the property. Fire fighters using breathing apparatus, thermal image detection equipment and a hose reel water jet were used to locate and extinguish the fire.

“Positive ventilation fans were also utilised to remove heat, smoke and hot gases from the property.”

The occupants of the home were alerted to the blaze by their smoke detector.

The cause of the fire is unknown.