SLIDESHOW: The Livewire Festival so far - in pictures

Today is the day global superstar Will Smith will take to the stage in Blackpool for a hotly anticipated headline set at the Livewire Festival.

The Fresh Prince star and DJ Jazzy Jeff are set to bring the three-day music festival to a close with a rare UK show at the resort's Tower Festival Headland.

Jason Donovan performing at Blackpool's Livewire Festival

Until then, we've compiled a slideshow taking a look at some of the best moments of the festival so far.

Friday night saw The Jacksons headline while last night was devoted to some of the hits that soundtracked the 80s.

