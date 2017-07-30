SLIDESHOW: Fun and games at hospice's summer fayre

Community spirit was out in force at the Trinity Hospice and Brian House summer fayre this weekend.
Organiser Shirley Morgan said: “We don’t do one every year but every time we do it’s fantastic to open up the hospice to a real range of supporters and people who do so much in the community.
“It’s great to have everyone together in one place.
“There was all sorts on, from craft stalls, a story tent for young children, live music, tombola and raffles – there was something for everyone.
“It’s lovely to see the people around us and help us with what we’re doing.”
