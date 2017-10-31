Sky’s the limit for Kila’s role

Meet the new face of fundraising at Blackpool’s hospital trust.

Michaela Redfearn – known as Kila – has been named as head of fundraising for the hospitals’ charity, Blue Skies. Her mission is to support and develop Blue Skies, so it can help Blackpool Teaching Hospitals become ‘world-class’.

She wants to recruit an army of volunteers to help raise funds and the profile of Blue Skies to improve the experience for patients, visitors and staff at the trust.

Born in Blackpool, mum-of-four Kila describes herself as a true Sandgrownun and is passionate about the area. She worked for the Winter Gardens for 31 years in various roles, from junior clerk typist to company auditor, before specialising in events as sales manager.

Kila is a director for Blackpool FC Community Trust and a committee member of the Queendeans Charity. She was a director for the award-winning Park View 4U in Lytham and helped raise more than £1.7m to turn an old boggy field into the country’s first three generational park, winning the Big Society Award in 2012, presented by the Prime Minister.

Kila also takes part in regular fundraising and charity events including Race for Life, Colour Splash and The Big Sleep Out.

She said: “I am committed to ensuring everyone is aware of what Blue Skies is all about and making sure our brand is prominent in the community, so it can help the trust become world class. Brand awareness is so important, we want people to be emotionally engaged with us and know us as compassionate and caring.

“I would love to recruit an ‘army’ of Blue Skies volunteers to help with events, brand awareness and distribution of information. Volunteering can help people feel healthier and happier, bring fun and fulfilment to lives and advance career prospects. Together we can make Blue Skies shine.”

Call (01253) 957766 or email kila.redfearn@bfwhospitals.nhs.uk