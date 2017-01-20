Skate night revival a huge success

It’s great to skate!

Dozens of youngsters have been taking to the ramps following the relaunch of the Wyre Skate Night.

The Friday evening sessions were revived before Christmas by Coun Andrea Kay who has worked with bosses at the YMCA to offer cut price sessions.

And the evenings, at the Air Skate Park in Victoria Road East, have proved such a hit Coun Kay is hoping to do a deal to extend cheap access to the centre.

The Friday night sessions were relaunched after a break of several years and are being hosted by the YMCA for the first time.

They are a chance for children, from all ages and backgrounds to meet and ride their skateboards and scooters in a warm, safe environment.

And they are a big hit with the children taking part.

Ashton Bruneel, 10, a pupil at Anchorsholme Academy, said: “I really like it her.

“I get to skate and I get to meet new friends.”

Joanna Sanderson is Ashton's mum. Her nine-year-old nephew Noah also enjoys the sessions.

She said: “It’s brilliant because it’s exercise for them.

“We are down here all the time and the children just love it. The price for the skate night is much cheaper than for normal sessions.

“We’re talking about setting up a mums and dads forum.”

Coun Kay hopes to expand the nights and to introduce more cut price sessions.

She said: “When it’s £3 on a Friday the place if full and surely that’s what they want.

“I’d love to be able to get some cheap packages, £5 for a pass or something like that.

“It’s good for the youngsters to make friends and to come here and skate.

“I hope we can make it happen.”