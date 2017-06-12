Sing-a-long dates hit the right note

A community group which provides dementia friendly sing-a- longs for older people has become a popular meeting place for those looking for companionship.

The inspiration behind the group comes from the late music loving father of Tara McPhee, managing director of Home Instead Senior Care Blackpool and Wyre.

John McPhee, Tara’s dad, played over 250 games for Blackpool Football Club in 1960s but he was a great singer too, continuing to sing throughout his dementia.

The first sing-a- long took place in February, and since then the group has had four hugely successful sessions with over 45 people attending each event.

The next sing-a-long will take place at 2pm on June 27 at The Bispham Conservative Club on Red Bank Road.

The sing-a-long group is free of charge to attend and although the focus is on dementia friendly songs and actions, all are welcome and tea and coffee will be provided.

Tara McPhee commented on the success of the sing-along group.

She said: “We are so proud of how popular the dementia friendly sing-a- long has been with people in our local community, it is already helping many people living with the condition and their carers, which is the positive outcome we were hoping for.

“Here at Home Instead many of our clients are living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, so we understand the challenges faced by family carers.

“The sing-a- long group is the perfect environment for people to have fun and socialise, and allows carers the opportunity to share experiences and knowledge and take some time to relax.”

Home Instead Senior Care tailors their services to suit the needs of individual clients, ranging from companionship, meal preparation, light housekeeping, post-discharge care, personal care, medication reminders, shopping and errands.

For more information on the sing-a-long group, or to find out more about Home Instead Senior Care, call (01253) 200770.

Visit http://www.homeinstead.co.uk/blackpoolandwyre