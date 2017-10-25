Simpson's Selections

Racing tips for Thursday, October 26
CARLISLE: 2.15 Dark Sunset, 2.50 Nortonthorpelegend, 3.20 Nuts Well, 3.55 Hint Of Grey, 4.25 Shanroe Santos, 4.55 Turtle Cask
LUDLOW: 1.55 Magic Dancer, 2.30 How About It, 3.0 Darebin, 3.35 Drinks Interval, 4.5 Accessallareas, 4.35 Banditry
SOUTHWELL: 2.5 Firmount Gent, 2.40 Miami Present, 3.10 The Hollow Ginge, 3.45 Back To Balloo, 4.15 Le Dauphin, 4.45 You're So Right
CHELMSFORD: 5.45 Couldn't Could She, 6.15 Communique, 6.45 Bath And Tennis, 7.15 Pretty Bubbles, 7.45 Wigan Warrior, 8.15 Loveatfirstsight, 8.45 Marine One
NAP: Banditry. Next Best: Darebin