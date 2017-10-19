Simpson's Selections

Racing tips for Friday, October 20
HAYDOCK: 1.50 Kyllachy Dragon, 2.25 Mable Lee, 3.0 Ninjago, 3.35 Calder Prince, 4.10 Fair Island, 4.45 Bee Ina Bonnet, 5.15 Moabit
NEWCASTLE: 4.40 Island Flame, 5.10 Exclusive Waters, 5.40 Mr C, 6.15 Emerald Rocket, 6.45 Strawberryandcream, 7.15 Newmarket Warrior, 7.45 Gun Case, 8.15 My Dad Syd
REDCAR: 1.30 Becker, 2.0 One For June, 2.35 Midnight Warrior, 3.10 The Navigator, 3.45 Round The Island, 4.20 Vive La Difference, 4.55 Polar Force,5.25 Hannington
FAKENHAM: 2.5 Back To Balloo, 2.40 Danceintothelight, 3.15 Bagad Bihoue, 3.50 Holryale, 4.25 Raktiman, 5.0 Brahms De Clermont
WINCANTON: 1.40 Treasure The Ridge, 2.15 Notarfbad, 2.50 Lord Huntingdon, 3.25 Charlie Mon, 4.0 Dan McGrue, 4.35 Benbecula
NAP: Kyllachy. Next Best: Vive La Difference.