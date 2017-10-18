Simpson's Selections

Racing tips for Thursday, October 19
BRIGHTON: 2.0 Sing Out Loud, 2.30 George, 3.5 Bloodsweatandtears, 3.35 Pick A Little, 4.5 Monday Club, 4.40 Baltic Prince, 5.10 Rebel Heart, 5.40 Sandfrankskipsgo
NEWCASTLE: 5.15 Jan Smuts, 5.45 Banish, 6.15 Riverside Walk, 6.45 Gabrial The Devil, 7.15 Just For Fun 7.45 Corked, 8.15 Lewinsky, 8.45 Willbeme
CARLISLE: 2.10 Wazowski, 2.45 Count Meribel, 3,15 Alderbrook Lad, 3.45 Bal De Rio, 4.20 Verona Opera, 4.50 Elusive Theatre, 5.25 Peters Cousin
UTTOXETER: 2.20 Outcrop, 2.55 Counter Shy, 3.25 Oscartea, 3.55 Get On The Yager, 4.30 Packedtotherafters, 5.0 Bambi Du Noyer
NAP: George. Next Best: Bal De Rio