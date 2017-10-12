Simpson's Selections

Racing tips for Friday, October 13
NEWMARKET: 1.50 Neola, 2.25 Gavota, 3.0 Limato, 3.35 September, 4.10 First Nation, 4.45 Wild Impala, 5.20 Chain Of Daisies
YORK: 2.10 Savalas, 2.45 One Word More, 3.20 Harrogate, 3.55 The Grand Visir, 4.30 Rasheeq, 5.5 Zatorius, 5.35 Johnny Cavagin
KEMPTON: 5.45 Bubbly Bailey, 6.15 Come On Dave, 6.45 Ruffina, 7.15 Istanbul Pasha, 7.45 Secret Eye, 8.15 Presumido, 8.45 Bluff Crag, 9.15 Bridge Of Sighs
NEWTON ABBOT: 2.0 Al Shahir, 2.35 Space Oddity, 3.10 Beer Goggles, 3.45 Flying Angel, 4.20 Ayla's Emperor, 4.55 Doitforjoe, 5.25 Crooks Peak
NAP: Zatorius. Next Best: Space Oddity