Simpson's Selections

Racing tips for Wednesday, October 11
NOTTINGHAM: 1.45 Wafeer, 2.15 Billiebrookedit, 2.50 Sevenna Star, 3.20 Knight In Armour, 3.50 Maldonado, 4.20 El Principe, 4.55 Storm Rock, 5.25 Bahamian C
KEMPTON: 5.20 Encapsulated, 5.55 Glendevon, 6.25 Sheikspear, 6.55 Deliberator, 7.25 Artful Rogue, 7.55 Verne Castle, 8.25 Fairway To Heaven, 8.55 Knight Of The Air
LUDLOW: 1.55 Harbour Force, 2.25 On Demand, 3.0 Always On The Run, 3.30 Quebec, 4.0 Mad Jack Mytton, 4.35 Man Look, 5.10 Lady Vesta
TOWCESTER: 2.5 Oscar's Song, 2.40 Chittu, 3.10 Sailors Warn, 3.40 Charlie Papa Lima, 4.10 Copperfacejack, 4.45 Celsiana
NAP: Wafeer. Next Best: Quebec
