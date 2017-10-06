Simpson's Selections

Racing tips for Saturday, October 7
ASCOT: 1.50 Amomentofmadness, 2.25 Waldgeist, 3.0 Blue Point, 3,35 Firmament, 4.10 Xenobia, 4.45 Willytheconqueror
NEWMARKET: 1.30 Courtside, 2.40 Persuasive, 3.15 Astrologist, 3.50 Holy Tiber, 4.25 Crowning Glory, 5.0 Lorelina, 5.35 Ebbesbourne
REDCAR: 1.40 Sioux Frontier, 2.10 Tamkeen, 2.45 Miningrocks, 3.20 Hunni, 3.55 Jallota, 4.30 Palmerston, 5.5 Breanski, 5.40 Foxtrot Knight
WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.45 Considered Opinion, 6.15 Shesgotthelot, 6.45 Sign Of The Kodiac, 7.15 Far Dawn, 7.45 Stosur, 8.15 Star Of Lombardy, 8.45 Berlusca, 9.15 Dixon
FONTWELL: 1.55 Mount Vesuvius, 2.30 Remind Me Later, 3.5 Dashing Oscar, 3.40 Orbasa, 4.15 Rasasee, 4.50 Venetian Lad, 5.20 Atomic Rumble
NAP: Waldgeist. Next Best: Xenobia
Almost Done!
Registering with Blackpool Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.