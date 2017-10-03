Simpson's Selections

Racing tips for Wednesday, October 4
NOTTINGHAM: 1.50 Princess Keira, 2.20 Kodiac Express, 2.55 La Diva, 3.25 Plansina, 4.0 Tomahawk Kid, 4.30 Maratha, 5.5 Syrian Pearl, 5.35 Oriental Splendour
SALISBURY: 2.0 Corgi, 2.30 Jamil, 3.5 Nine Below Zero, 3.35 Poet's Princess, 4.10 Master Carpenter, 4.40 Safira Menina
KEMPTON: 5.40 Corporal Maddox, 6.10 Silver Swift, 6.40 Tivoli, 7.10 Metkaif, 7.40 Mr Bossy Boots, 8.10 Luv U Whatever, 8.40 Kirkland Forever, 9.10 Treble Strike
BANGOR: 2.10 Big Penny, 2.45 Sage Monkey, 3.15 Bedrock, 3.50 Kilronan Castle, 4.20 Barman, 4.55 Jonagold
NAP: La Diva. Next Best: Bedrock
