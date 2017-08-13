Simpson's Selections

Racing tips for Tuesday, August 15
THIRSK: 2.0 Vera Drake, 2.30 Highland Bobby, 3,0 Nathalie, 3.30 Whipphound, 4.0 Rose Eclair, 4.30 Lil Sophella, 5.0 Conistone, 5.30 Sunnua
FFOS LAS: 2.15 Fastnet Spin, 2.45 Isle Of Man, 3.15 Simply Breathless, 3.45 Hawridge Flyet, 4.15 Bianca Minola, 4.45 Takbeer, 5.25 Lucky Louie
NOTTINGHAM: 4.55 Stoneboat Bill, 5.25 Shovel It On, 5.55 Perfect Clarity, 6.25 Master Archer, 6.55 Goldream, 7.25 Operative, 7.55 Secret Asset
CHELMSFORD: 5.40 Kodiac Express, 6.10 Mimram, 6.40 Oxford Blu, 7.10 War Department, 7.40 Doctor Sardonicus, 8.20 Aventinus, 8.40 Superioritycomplex
NAP: Nathalie. Next Best: Shovel It On
