Simpson's Selections

Tuesday tips
Racing tips for Tuesday, August 15

THIRSK: 2.0 Vera Drake, 2.30 Highland Bobby, 3,0 Nathalie, 3.30 Whipphound, 4.0 Rose Eclair, 4.30 Lil Sophella, 5.0 Conistone, 5.30 Sunnua

FFOS LAS: 2.15 Fastnet Spin, 2.45 Isle Of Man, 3.15 Simply Breathless, 3.45 Hawridge Flyet, 4.15 Bianca Minola, 4.45 Takbeer, 5.25 Lucky Louie

NOTTINGHAM: 4.55 Stoneboat Bill, 5.25 Shovel It On, 5.55 Perfect Clarity, 6.25 Master Archer, 6.55 Goldream, 7.25 Operative, 7.55 Secret Asset

CHELMSFORD: 5.40 Kodiac Express, 6.10 Mimram, 6.40 Oxford Blu, 7.10 War Department, 7.40 Doctor Sardonicus, 8.20 Aventinus, 8.40 Superioritycomplex

NAP: Nathalie. Next Best: Shovel It On