Simpson's Selections

Racing tips for Saturday, August 5
GOODWOOD: 1.50 Goring, 2.25 Soldier In Action, 3.0 Khalidi, 3.35 Growl, 4.10 Bathsheba Bay, 4.45 Taamol, 5.20 Fire Tree
NEWMARKET: 2.5 Isabel De Urbina, 2.40 Neola, 3.15 Rozanne, 3.50 Mojito, 4.25 Salateen, 5.0 C'Est No Mour, 5.30 Lamloon
THIRSK: 2.15 Ghost, 2.50 Vaulted, 3.25 King's Coinage, 4.0 Zodiakos, 4.35 Burnt Sugar, 5.10 Island Of Life, 5.40 The Commentadore
DONCASTER: 2.10 Wefait, 2.45 Amazing Michele, 3.20 Luna Magic, 3.55 Mr Lupton, 4.30 Berkshire, 5.5 Penny Pot Lane, 5.35 Granny Roz
HAMILTON: 6.0 Sinaloa, 6.30 Dirchill, 7.0 Royal Connoisseur, 7.30 Alpha Delphini, 8.0 Mistiness, 8.30 Hellavashock, 9.,0 Dark Crystal
LINGFIELD: 5.15 King Of Swing, 5.45 Iballisticvin, 6.15 Betaslottie, 6.45 Littlelordconford, 7.15 Kiss Me Daily, 7.45 Storm Melody, 8.15 Zavikon
NAP: Isabel De Urbina. Next Best: Island Of Life
