Simpson's Selections

Racing tips for Wednesday, August 2
GOODWOOD: 1.50 Frederic, 2.25 Wolf Country, 3.0 Havana Grey, 3.35 Ribchester, 4.10 Threading, 4.45 Skiffle, 5.50 War Glory
LEICESTER: 5.55 Tabdeed, 6.30 Tenby Town, 7.5 Meshaykh, 7.40 Dandiesque, 8.10 Gaval, 8.40 Mama Africa
REDCAR: 2.0 Arctic Treasure, 2.35 Mr Slicker, 3.10 Hernandoshideaway, 3.45 Zealous, 4.20 Hugin, 4.55 Gaelic Wizard, 5.30 Yes You, 6.5 Ellaal
SANDOWN: 5.45 Sandy Shores,, 6.20 Spoof, 6.55 Ledham, 7.25 Eltezam, 7.55 Bonnie Arlene, 8.25 Ingleby Mackenzie
PERTH: 2.15 What Happens Now, 2.50 Muwalla, 3.25 Dear Sire, 4.0 Brave Spartacus, 4.35 Louloumills, 5.10 Solway Prince, 5.40 Rubbing Shoulders.
NAP: Rubbing Shoulders. Next Best: Havana Grey
Almost Done!
Registering with Blackpool Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.