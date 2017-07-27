Simpson's Selections

Racing tips for Saturday, July 29
ASCOT: 1.50 Nyaleti, 2.25 Alwahsh, 3.0 Firmament, 3.35 Enable, 4.10 Raydiance, 4.45 Classic Seniority, 5.20 Mutadaffeq
YORK: 2.25 Get Knotted, 2.40 Jaywalker, 3.15 Hathal, 3.50 Hey Jonesy, 4.25 Frederic, 5.0 Age Of Elegance, 5.35 Marnie James
CHESTER: 2.0 Big Time Maybe, 2.35 Moonwise, 3.10 Something Brewing, 3.45 Shearling, 4.20 Ashgan Sam, 4.55 Theo's Lolly, 5.25 Sound Bar
LINGFIELD: 5.30 Megalala, 6.0 The Seconds Out, 6.30 Mazalto, 7.0 Aegean Legend, 7.30 Working Class, 8.0 Live Dangerously, 8.30 Kings Heart
NEWCASTLE: 1.25 Bungee Jump, 1.55 Byrongetonefree, 2.30 Stoney Broke, 3.40 Ascot Day, 4.15 Royal Reserve, 4.50 Ambitious Icarus, 5.25 Vecheka
NEWMARKET: 2.15 Al Hajar, 2.50 Awake My Soul, 3.25 Excellent Sounds, 4.0 Scorching Heat, 4.30 Roussel, 5.5 Showboating, 5.40 Diamond Lady
SALISBURY: 5.15 Essenaitch, 5.45 Saroog, 6.15 Captain Ryan, 6.45 Buffer Zone, 7.15 Killay, 7.45 Ivanhoe, 8.15 Sans Souci Bay
NAP: Hey Jonesy. Next Best: Killay
