Simpson's Selections

Racing tips for Thursday, July 27
YARMOUTH: 1.40 Take Shelter, 2.10 Dream Of Joy, 2.40 Zamadance, 3.15 Anastazia, 3.50 Erissimus Maximus, 4.25 Chetan, 4.55 Ambitious Icarus, 5.25 Tellovoi
SANDOWN: 2.0 Global Rose, 2.30 Duke Of Bronte, 3.5 So Hi Society, 3.40 Silver Ghost, 4.10 Many Waters, 4.45 Finale, 5.15 Jay Kay
NEWBURY: 5.30 Firestorm, 6.0 Tathmeen, 6.30 The Love Doctor, 7.5 Baashiq, 7.35 Seduce Me, 8.5 Jule In The Crown, 8.40 Samarmadi
DONCASTER: 5.45 Bluff Crag, 6.15 Wafeer, 6.45 Wannabe Friends, 7.50 Little Lady Katie, 8.20 Le Mange Enchante, 8.55 Lightly Squeeze
WORCESTER: 1.50 So Satisfied, 2.20 Jump And Jump, 2.55 Intifadah, 3.30 Bring Back Charlie, 4.35 Burrows Lane, 5.5 Barizan, 5.40 Beaumont's Party
NAP: Tathmeen. Next Best: Wafeer
