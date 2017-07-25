Simpson's Selections

Racing tips for Wednesday, July 26
LINGFIELD: 2.20 Ainne, 2.50 Tie Em Up Tel, 3.20 Ice Slice, 3.50 Baby Gal, 4.20 Just Fab, 4.50 Roy's Legacy, 5.20 Footman
LEICESTER: 5.45 Time Medicean, 6.15 Tenby Two, 6.45 Silca Star, 7.20 Kirkham, 7.50 Indian Raj, 8.20 Rayaa, 8.50 Peachey Carnehan
SANDOWN: 6.0 Pack It In, 6.35 Mister Music, 7.10 Red Mist, 7.40 Professor, 8.10 Slunovrat, 8.40 Bahamian Sunrise
CATTERICK: 2.0 Shovel It On, 2.30 The Auld Hoose, 3.0 Felisa, 3.30 Bernie's Boy, 4.0 Economic Crisis, 4.30 Trick Of The Lyte, 5.0 Whipphound, 5.30 Fillydelphia
BATH: 2.10 Aquadabra, 2.40 Seamster, 3.10 Sagesse, 3.40 Miss Minuty, 4.10 Meetings Man, 4.40 Singing Sands, 5.10 Zlatan
NAP: Indian Raj. Next Best: Aquadabra
