Simpson's Selections

Racing tips for Tuesday, July 25
CHELMSFORD: 6.0 Noble Act, 6.30 Amazing Alice, 7.0 Mazzini, 7.30 Scala Regina, 8.0 Subhaan, 8.30 King Olaf, 9.0 Outer Space
FFOS LAS: 2.0 Rhosneigr, 2.30 The Champagnesonice, 3.0 Nothing To Lose, 3.30 Blankiedoodle, 4.0 Sakhalin Star, 4.30 Sporty Yankee, 5.0 Diminutive, 5.30 The Daley Express
MUSSELBURGH: 2.15 Let Right Be Done, 2.45 Dontgiveuponbob, 3.15 Silvanus, 3.45 Cosmic Tigress, 4.15 Destination Aim, 4.45 Sebastian's Wish, 5.15 Bond Bombshell
NOTTINGHAM: 5.50 Zaria, 6.20 Ginbar, 6.50 Lexington Place, 7.20 Storm Cry, 7.50 Natajack, 8.20 Mordoree, 8.50 Tingo In The Tale
NAP: Subhaan. Next Best: Rhosneigr
