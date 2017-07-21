Simpson's Selections

Racing tips for Sunday, July 23
NEWTON ABBOT: 2.20 Arty Campbell, 2.50 Mister Mister, 3.20 Bagad Bihoue, 3.50 Charlie Rascal, 4.20 Calin Du Briazais, 5.20 Decimus
REDCAR: 2.0 Falmouth Light, 2.30 Mydadsared, 3.0 Nelson's Bay, 3.30 Haworth, 4.0 Mysterial, 4.30 Highly Sprung, 5.0 Vaunted, 5.30 Midnight Warrior
STRATFORD: 2.10 Champagne City, 2.40 Buble, 3.10 Definite Future, 3.40 Lillian, 4.10 Skilled, 4.40 Wynford, 5.10 Secret Escape
NAP: Lillian. Next Best: Skilled
Almost Done!
Registering with Blackpool Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.