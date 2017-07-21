Simpson's Selections

Racing tips for Saturday, July 22
NEWBURY: 1.50 Remarkable, 2.25 Spark Plug, 3.0 Magical Memory, 3.35 Maggies Angel, 4.10 Bullingdon, 4.45 Lincoln Rocks, 5.20 Wefait
NEWMARKET: 2.5 La Diva, 2.40 Smart Together, 3.15 Highly Sprung, 3.50 Master The World, 4.25 Small Mercy, 5.0 Qeyaadah, 5.35 Ray's The Money
HAYDOCK: 5.55 Rose Marmara, 5.30 La Celebs Ville, 7.0 Wasim, 7.30 Kool Kompany, 8.0 Sparte Quercus, 8.30 Jumira Prince
LINGFIELD: 5.45 Glens Wobbly, 6,15 Monar Lad, 6.45 Haldaw, 7.15 Tulip Fever, 7.45 General Marius, 8.15 Bryght Boy, 8.45 Doctor Parkes
RIPON: 2.20 Atalanta Queen, 2.55 Navarra Princess, 3.30 Jacbequick, 4.5 Mukhayyam, 4.40 Dark Profit, 5.15 Indy, 5.50 Muatadel
CARTMEL: 1.55 What Happens Now, 2.30 Lough Kent, 3.5 Allbarnone, 3.40 Yourholidayisover, 4.15 Prettylittlething, 4.50 Cruising Bye, 5.25 Owners Day
MARKET RASEN: 1.35 Hestina, 2.10 Star Foot, 2.45 Blue Comet, 3.20 Days Of Heaven, 3.55 Excellent Result, 4.30 River Of Intrigue, 5.5 Are They Your Own
NAP: Remarkable. Next Best: Spark Plug
Almost Done!
Registering with Blackpool Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.