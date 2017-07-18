Simpson's Selections

Racing tips for Thursday, July 20
CHEPSTOW: 1.50 Dan';s Dream, 2.20 Redtedd, 2.55 Admirable Art, 3.25 Everkyllachy, 4.0 Mungallet, 4.30 Secret Asset, 5.5 Arrowzone, 5.35 Tobouggaloo
HAMILTON: 2.0 Albert Street, 2.30 Star Cracker, 3.5 Indian Pursuit, 3.35 Tor, 4.10 Fivehundredmiles, 4.40 Somnambulist, 5.15 The King's Steed
LEICESTER: 2.10 Calibration, 2.45 Major Cornwallis, 3.15 Character Onesie, 3.50 Cheerfilly, 4.20 Magnus, 4.55 Theydon Girls, 5.30 Monarch Maid
DONCASTER: 5.40 Miss Rosina, 6.10 Exhort, 6.40 Donny Belle, 7.15 Beatbox Rhythm, 7.50 Tukhoom, 8.20 Sellingallthetime, 8.50 American History
EPSOM: 6.0 Chosen Character, 6.30 Dichato, 7.0 Sarangoo, 7.35 Craftmanship, 8.10 Thundering Blue, 8.40 Peloton
NAP: Thundering Blue. Next Best: Cheerfilly