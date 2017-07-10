Simpson's Selections

Racing tips for Wednesday, July 12
YARMOUTH: 2.0 Haveoneyerself, 2.35 Starlight Circus, 3.10 Daisy Boy, 3.45 Rotherwick, 4.20 Cool Team, 4.55 Jack Nevison, 5.25 Humour
CATTERICK: 2.10 Uber Cool, 2.45 Faithful Promise, 3.20 Just For The Craic, 3.55 Kiribati, 4.30 Project Bluebook, 5.5 Danot, 5.35 Cool Strutter, 6.5 Quiet Moment
LINGFIELD: 2.25 Port Paradise, 3.0 Harbour Town, 3.35 Maroc, 4.10 Hermarna, 4.45 Take Shelter, 5.15 Three Little Birds, 5.50 Bernardo O'Reilly
KEMPTON: 5.55 Anonymous John, 6.25 Presence Process, 6.55 Badenscoth, 7.25 Island Drive, 7.55 Southern States, 8.25 Tangramm, 8.45 Fairway To Heaven
BATH: 6.10 Three C's, 6.40 Union Rose, 7.10 Hope Is High, 7.40 Eugenie, 8.10 Angellito, 8.40 Devil's Bridge, 9.10 Nadia Promise
NAP Project Bluebook. Next Best: Uber Cool