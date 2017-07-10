Simpson's Selections

Racing tips for Tuesday, July 11
BRIGHTON: 5.45 Jazirat, 6.15 Wild Flower, 6.45 The Stalking Moon, 7.15 Hepplewhite, 7.45 Luxford, 8.15 Royal Peace, 8.45 Whiteley
PONTEFRACT: 2.10 The Love Doctor, 2.40 Sheepscar Lad, 3.10 Dawn Of Hope, 3.40 Courier, 4.10 Fire Leopard, 4.40 Mont Royal, 5.10 Mysterial
WOLVERHAMPTON: 1.55 Tooty Fruitti, 2.25 Point North, 2.55 Uncovered, 3.25 Bell Heather, 3.55 Zebelini, 4.35 Flying Fantasy, 4.55 Jafetica, 5.25 Infiniti
UTTOXETER: 6.5 Commanche Chieftain, 6.35 Miami Present, 7.5 Ahead Of The Curve, 7.35 Virnon, 8.5 Tsundoku, 8.35 Terry The Fish, 9.5 Pension Madness
NAP: Jazirat. Next Best: Pension Madness.