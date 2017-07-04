Simpson's Selections

Racing tips for Wednesday, June 5
THIRSK: 2.0 Racing Radio, 2.30 Rockies Spirit, 3.0 Faradays Spark, 3.30 Clear Spring, 4.0 Hijran, 4.30 Andox, 5.0 Mathix, 5.30 Bernie's Boy
BATH: 6.0 Pursuing The Dream, 6.30 Royal Mezyan, 7.0 Black Trilby, 7.30 I'vegotthepower, 8.0 Attain, 8.30 Tenby Two, 9.0 Powered
KEMPTON: 6.10 Kyllachy, 6.40 Last Enchantment, 7.20 Notnowivorheadache, 7.40 Zubayr, 8.10 Grumeti, 8.40 Dandy Flame, 9.10 Tailor's Row
PERTH: 2.10 Dear Sire, 2.40 Martiloo, 3.10 Cadore, 3.40 Baileys Concerto, 4.10 Derrintoher Yank, 4.40 Beat That, 5.10 Changing The Guard
WORCESTER: 2.20 Norse Light, 2.50 Dr Robin, 3.20 Nicely Done, 3.50 Doubly Clever, 4.20 Celestial Path, 4.50 Blake Dean, 5.20 Marju's Quest
NAP: Pursuing The Dream. Next Best: Celestial Path