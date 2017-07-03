Simpson's Selections

Racing tips for Tuesday, June 4
BRIGHTON: 2.15 Archie Stevens, 2.45 Intimately, 3.15 Seinfeld, 3.45 Betsalottie, 4.15 Rakematiz, 4.45 Bequia, 5.15 Come On Dave
CHEPSTOW: 6.10 Leeshaan, 6.40 Sarstedt, 7.10 Diamond Vine, 7.40 Bazwind, 8.10 Ring Eye, 8.40 Ya Jammeel, 9.10 Fitzwilly
HAMILTON: 2.0 Poetic Steps, 2.30 Panther In Pink, 3.0 Torcello, 3.30 Nicholas T, 4.0 Falcon's Fire, 4.30 Harwoods Volante, 5.0 Culloden, 5.30 Lady Joanna Vassa
STRATFORD: 6.20 Jodies Jem, 6.50 Vosne Romanee, 7.20 Altiepix, 7.50 Samson, 8.20 No Such Number, 8.50 Handy Hollow
NAP: Samson. Next Best: Leeshaan