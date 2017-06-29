Simpson's Selections

Racing tips for Friday, June 30
DONCASTER: 2.0 Jane Rose, 2.30 Learn By Heart, 3.0 Our Boy Jack, 3.30 Century Dream, 4.0 Glittering Jewel, 4.30 Injam, 5.0 Three C's, 5.30 Uncle Charlie
YARMOUTH: 2.10 Jellmood, 2.40 Pernickety, 3.10 Indian Chief, 3.40 Basil Berry, 4.10 Novoman, 4.40 John Caesar, 5.10 Franca Florio
NEWMARKET: 5.50 Trulee Scrumptious, 6.20 Oriental Song, 6.50 Angel Down, 7.25 Solar Cross, 7.55 Rosabelle, 8.30 What About Carlo, 9.0 Cartographer
NEWCASTLE: 6.0 Roman De Brut, 6.30 Krystallite, 7.0 Orion's Bow, 7.35 Marine One, 8.5 Desert Haze, 8.40 Kynren, 9.10 Interlink
CHESTER: 6.10 Arc Royal, 6.40 Jaycols Star, 7.10 Livella Fella, 7.45 Lat Hawill, 8.15 God Willing, 8.50 Londinium
CARTMEL: 2.20 Its Pandorama, 2.50 Minnie Milan, 3.20 The Herds Garden, 3.50 More Madness, 4.20 Don Franco, 4.50 Tonto's Spirit, 5.20 Running In Heels
NAP: Oriental Song. Next Best: Glittering Jewel