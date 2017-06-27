Simpson's Selections

Racing tips for Thursday, June 29
NEWCASTLE: 2.0 Molly Mayhem, 2.30 Spray The Sea, 3.5 Henpecked, 3.40 Chestnut Fire, 4.15 Sooqaan, 4.50 Cool Strutter, 5.20 War Department, 5.55 Arthurthedelegator
NEWMARKET: 2.10 Dichato, 2.40 Peterhouse, 3.15 Hemingway, 3.50 Muhajjal, 4.25 Charles Molson, 5.0 Rebel De Lope, 5.35 Kibaar
NOTTINGHAM: 2.20 Holy Tiber, 2.50 Pouvoir Maguique, 3.25 Muqaatil, 4.0 Excel Again, 4.35 Rantan, 5.10 Wiley Point, 5.45 Miningrocks
NEWBURY: 5.50 Sarangoo, 6.20 Queen Of Kalahari, 6.50 The Mums, 7.25 Ladurelli, 8.0 Dance Teacher, 8.30 Vincentti, 9.0 Jack Of Diamonds
HAMILTON: 6.0 Duke Of Yorkshire, 6.30 Quayside, 7.0 Bunce, 7.35 Grey Diamond, 8.10 Miss Van Gogh, 8.40 Foxtrot Knight, 9.10 Dandyleekie
NAP: Muhajjal. Next Best: Pouvoir Maquique