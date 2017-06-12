Simpson's Selections

Racing tips for Tuesday, June 13
SALISBURY: 2.0 Hateya, 2.30 Divine Intention, 3.0 Razzmatazz, 3.30 Foxcatcher, 4.0 Perfect Quest, 4.30 Onorina, 5.0 Hidden Stash, 5.30 Passing Star
YARMOUTH: 2.15 First Drive, 2.45 Hawkerland, 3.25 Poppy Time, 3.45 Fujairah Bridge, 4.15 Permanent, 4.45 Iceaxe, 5.25 Agnethe
LINGFIELD: 5.50 Sporting Times, 6.20 Ghinia, 6.50 Notice, 7.20 Bridey's Lettuce, 7.50 Manatee Bay, 8.20 Phillimore, 8.50 Living Leader
SOUTHWELL: 6.0 Virnon, 6.30 Mille Nautique, 7.,0 Insight, 7.30 Pillard, 8.0 Calva D'Honore, 8.30 Gustave Mahler, 9.0 Trapper Peak
NAP: Hawkerland. Next Best: Razzmatazz